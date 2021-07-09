England Squad Will Donate Euro 2020 Prize Money To The NHS

PA Images

The England football squad will donate their Euro 2020 prize money to various NHS charities.

If the national team bring it home, The Football Association will receive around £24 million – over £9 million of which will be given to the likes of Harry Kane and the rest of the team.

Even if they don’t prove victorious against Italy on Sunday, the 26-man squad will be awarded around £8.5 million between them, all of which is set to go to charity.

This additional money the team has pledged to donate comes after they already promised to donate their match fees to charity – something they confirmed last year.

The statement issued at the time read:

Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men’s squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative. This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018.

According to Metro Online, the plan is still to be finalised due to tax reasons.

This won’t be the first donation to the NHS many of the footballers will have made: at the peak of the pandemic last year, 20 Premier League captains, including Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, created a ‘Players Together’ fund and successfully donated £4 million to the health service.

The donation came as part of a pledge to ‘make a real difference in distributing funds quickly to where it is needed most in this Covid-19 crisis’, The Sun reports.

The huge stack of cash they’re set to receive comes after the squad’s success at this year’s Euros, which has seen them make it to the final of a men’s tournament for the first time in 55 years.

With the rare occasion in mind, people have been campaigning for an additional bank holiday if England beat Italy this weekend. A petition has been created by ambitious football fans which has so far accumulated over 300,000 signatures.

While many were hoping for the extra bank holiday to take place this Monday, July 12, it seems to be much more likely Boris Johnson will greenlight it for July 19 instead – the same day almost all COVID restrictions in England will be lifted.