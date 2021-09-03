England Team Subjected To Racist Chants And Have Cups Thrown At Them During 4-0 Win Over Hungary

PA Images

A number of England’s Black football players were inundated with racial abuse during last night’s World Cup qualifier match against Hungary.

The team, which boasts players like Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Harry Maguire, beat the Hungarian national football team 4-0 at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest yesterday, September 2.

Manchester City’s Sterling scored the first goal, and went on to assist Harry Kane in scoring the team’s second.

However, while Sterling was celebrating, the 26-year-old was pelted with plastic cups and other objects from the Hungarian fans.

There were also reports of monkey chants being made, which were directed at Sterling and Jude Bellingham while he was warming up on the sideline.

In addition to this, the team were booed by Hungarian football fans for taking the knee before the game, the Independent reports.

While Sterling didn’t react to the abuse he was receiving, his teammate Declan Rice picked up one of the cups while celebrating with him and pretended to drink from it.

Other players were also photographed pretending to drink from the cups that were thrown at Sterling, including Jack Grealish.

Sharing photos on Instagram in light of the team’s success, the 25-year-old wrote, ‘Brilliant win in an unacceptable atmosphere. Well done though boys.’

Hungary are already facing sanctions by Uefa, and are now likely to be punished by FIFA in the wake of last night’s events.

Back in July, Uefa ordered that the Hungarian national team had to play three home matches without spectators after finding their supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during the Euros.

The Hungarian Football Federation was also slapped with a £85,500 fine, BBC Sport reports.

