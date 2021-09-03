unilad
Advert

England Team Subjected To Racist Chants And Have Cups Thrown At Them During 4-0 Win Over Hungary

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Sep 2021 08:20
England Team Subjected To Racist Chants And Have Cups Thrown At Them During 4-0 Win Over HungaryPA Images

A number of England’s Black football players were inundated with racial abuse during last night’s World Cup qualifier match against Hungary.

The team, which boasts players like Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Harry Maguire, beat the Hungarian national football team 4-0 at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest yesterday, September 2.

Advert

Manchester City’s Sterling scored the first goal, and went on to assist Harry Kane in scoring the team’s second.

However, while Sterling was celebrating, the 26-year-old was pelted with plastic cups and other objects from the Hungarian fans.

Raheem Sterling gets abuse in Hungary (PA)PA Images

There were also reports of monkey chants being made, which were directed at Sterling and Jude Bellingham while he was warming up on the sideline.

Advert

In addition to this, the team were booed by Hungarian football fans for taking the knee before the game, the Independent reports.

While Sterling didn’t react to the abuse he was receiving, his teammate Declan Rice picked up one of the cups while celebrating with him and pretended to drink from it.

Other players were also photographed pretending to drink from the cups that were thrown at Sterling, including Jack Grealish.

Sharing photos on Instagram in light of the team’s success, the 25-year-old wrote, ‘Brilliant win in an unacceptable atmosphere. Well done though boys.’

Advert

Hungary are already facing sanctions by Uefa, and are now likely to be punished by FIFA in the wake of last night’s events.

Back in July, Uefa ordered that the Hungarian national team had to play three home matches without spectators after finding their supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during the Euros.

The Hungarian Football Federation was also slapped with a £85,500 fine, BBC Sport reports.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Russian Sushi Chain Features Black Man In Advert, Receives Death Threats From Hate Group
Food

Russian Sushi Chain Features Black Man In Advert, Receives Death Threats From Hate Group

Violinist Serenades Residents Stuck In Traffic While Evacuating Devastating Caldor Wildfire
News

Violinist Serenades Residents Stuck In Traffic While Evacuating Devastating Caldor Wildfire

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker

Footage Shows Man’s Gruelling 21-Month Navy Seals Training Regimen
Life

Footage Shows Man’s Gruelling 21-Month Navy Seals Training Regimen

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, england, Football, Hungary, Jude Bellingham, no-article-matching, Now, Racism, Raheem Sterling, World Cup

Credits

Independent and 1 other

  1. Independent

    England’s Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham racially abused by Hungary fans in World Cup qualifier

  2. BBC Sport

    Euro 2020: Hungary punished by Uefa for discriminatory behaviour of fans

 