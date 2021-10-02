England World Cup Bid Risked By Five Players Refusing Vaccine

Alamy

With five England players refusing to get the coronavirus vaccination, the team’s participation in the World Cup is currently in jeopardy.

The World Cup is set to take place in Qatar in 2022, however, five England international footballers could face not being selected if they continue refusing to get vaccinated.

Among the five, it is reported that three are senior team members, who are refusing the vaccine due to a range of beliefs.

Alamy

According to reports, some believe they are healthy enough already, others have refused because of pressure placed upon them from their wives, while others are said to believe certain conspiracy theories. One is even said to have claimed he was too ‘young and fit’ for COVID-19 to negatively impact him, MailOnline reports.

The organisers of the World Cup are now reportedly looking to ban all unvaccinated players from next year’s tournament.

Subsequently, players will either have to be left out of the Qatar team or be persuaded to get vaccinated in time by England football manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite the serious implications of not getting vaccinated, the players are reportedly still ‘refusing to change course’, with many discussions promoting anti-vax arguments taking place in dressing rooms and online groups.

A club doctor told The Sun some of the things the players are reading ‘and believing’ is ‘incredible’.

They said:

Players are saying it will make them infertile, that it’s part of a plot involving Bill Gates, that the pandemic is propaganda. The real problem is they’re also polluting the minds of younger players.

Almost two-thirds of top players in the Premier League are yet to be fully vaccinated. However, the league was notified on Thursday, September 30, that unvaccinated players will be allowed to be selected if mass events maintain compulsory Covid passports.

If England beat Andorra and Hungary in their upcoming matches, they are set to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, but whether all players will make it due to the restrictions around vaccinations is yet to be seen.

