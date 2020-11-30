English Football League Asks For 35-Year Alcohol Ban To Be Lifted In 2021 PA Images

The English Football League (EFL) has requested that an alcohol ban preventing supporters from drinking in the stands be lifted after 35 years.

The Sporting Events Act was implemented in 1985 and restricted sports fans to drinking in the concourse, rather than being allowed to take alcohol to their seats.

Those behind the ban hoped it would prevent people from getting too drunk and initiating anti-social behaviour in stadiums, but the EFL is now arguing that it’s time for the ban to end.

According to The Telegraph, per SportBible, the EFL informed its 72 clubs that it has ‘requested that the Government suspends this element of the act in order to give clubs greater operational flexibility at the current time, as well as providing an opportunity to increase match-day revenue’

The organisation hopes that the ban will be lifted in 2021, when more fans will hopefully be able to return to games. Current government guidelines mean that clubs in tier two areas can have 2,000 fans present for games, and the EFL feels that removing the drinking ban will help with social distancing around the stadium, as less people would gather to drink in the concourse.

The EFL has suggested that instead of fans going to the bar to be served, drinks could be brought out to their seats, preventing people from having to stand in queues and congregate in small areas.

Fans attending games in tier two areas are required by the EFL to wear protective face masks when entering and exiting the stadium, and in all communal areas. Fans will also be required to provide their contact details for the NHS Track and Trace system.