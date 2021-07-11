English Pubs Expected To Sell 13 Million Pints Today

Pexels/PA Images

Pubs in England are expected to pull 13 million pints, as fans flock to watch tonight’s historic Euros final against Italy.

Coming off the back of weeks of nationwide chants of ‘It’s coming home’, England’s men’s team has reached their first international final in 55 years. Tonight, July 11, is expected to be a messy affair in homes and on the streets, regardless of whether it ‘comes home’ or not.

Advert 10

Good luck getting booked in anywhere if you’ve left it to the last minute, with crowds of supporters flocking to their nearest pubs – or any that’ll take them – to watch the match. Alcohol will be flowing up and down the country, with millions of drinks expected to sell.

PA Images

As per The Guardian, bars and pubs usually see a 200-300% uptick in drink sales during match days under normal conditions. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve only seen an estimated 60% increase compared to the year’s lower takings as a result of the pandemic.

‘We are seeing an uplift in drinks sales on match days but because of capacity constraints it is nowhere near as much as it would usually be,’ Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry trade body UKHospitality, said.

Advert 10

Nevertheless, 13 million pints are predicted to be sold today, with 7.1 million during the game, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. If it weren’t for capacity restrictions, it’d likely be closer to 17 million pints.

PA Images

Alistair Skitt, who runs the Lord High Admiral in Plymouth, spoke to the publication about attempting to police patrons’ behaviour around such a big event. ‘Our main tactic has been to inform customers what is expected when they arrive, not after they have had a few,’ he explained.

‘Our staff make it very clear COVID rules are still being enforced: that customers have to wear masks when they go to the toilet, and there should be no excessive shouting and screaming at the screen, which is very difficult to enforce as I’m sure you can imagine,’ Skitt added.

Advert 10