Everton Issues Statement Following Arrest Of Premier League Footballer On Alleged Child Sex Offences

Everton football club has released a statement in light of a player being arrested for alleged child sex offences.

The unnamed player is thought to play for the club after Everton released a statement in which it confirmed the footballer has been suspended.

The statement read, ‘Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.’

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 16, and is currently on bail while police investigate the matter. Greater Manchester Police has confirmed this information.

News broke yesterday, July 19, of the player’s arrest, who remains unnamed for legal reasons.

A source close to the club told the Mirror, ‘This has caused a massive shock. Any suggestion of allegations of offences involving a child are rightly taken seriously from the point they are made.’

They continued:

Clearly this matter must be fully investigated. Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public. This is now a case of waiting to see where the investigation takes us.

The player marks the second Premier League footballer to have been arrested for child sex offences in recent years, after former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Manchester City star Adam Johnson was arrested and later sentenced to six years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

Johnson was released in 2019 after serving half of his sentence.