unilad
Advert

Everton Issues Statement Following Arrest Of Premier League Footballer On Alleged Child Sex Offences

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jul 2021 08:02
Everton Release Statement Following Premier League Footballer Alleged Child Sex Offences ArrestPA Images

Everton football club has released a statement in light of a player being arrested for alleged child sex offences. 

The unnamed player is thought to play for the club after Everton released a statement in which it confirmed the footballer has been suspended.

Advert

The statement read, ‘Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.’

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 16, and is currently on bail while police investigate the matter. Greater Manchester Police has confirmed this information.

Everton FC's Goodison Park (PA)PA Images

News broke yesterday, July 19, of the player’s arrest, who remains unnamed for legal reasons.

Advert

A source close to the club told the Mirror, ‘This has caused a massive shock. Any suggestion of allegations of offences involving a child are rightly taken seriously from the point they are made.’

They continued:

Clearly this matter must be fully investigated. Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public. This is now a case of waiting to see where the investigation takes us.

Everton FC PA)PA Images
Advert

The player marks the second Premier League footballer to have been arrested for child sex offences in recent years, after former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Manchester City star Adam Johnson was arrested and later sentenced to six years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

Johnson was released in 2019 after serving half of his sentence.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

Fans Pay Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington On Anniversary Of His Death
Music

Fans Pay Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington On Anniversary Of His Death

Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending
News

Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending

Britney Spears Hits Out At Sister’s ‘Mean A**’ In Latest Posts
Celebrity

Britney Spears Hits Out At Sister’s ‘Mean A**’ In Latest Posts

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, Arrest, Football, no-article-matching

Credits

Mirror

  1. Mirror

    https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-premier-league-footballer-arrested-24571071

 