Ex-WWE Star Claims The Undertaker Ordered Backstage Toilet-Related Bullying

PA/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy

Ex-WWE star Rene Dupree has said he was bullied by other wrestlers who were responding to orders from The Undertaker.

Dupree, 37, has claimed the bullying started because he would not go out to the bar and drink with the other wrestlers, and it progressed from there.

After joining Vince McMahon’s company in 2002, as the youngest performer to sign for the then-WWF, the Canadian appeared on Raw and Smackdown as part of the La Resistance tag team.

Speaking on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Dupress explained the backstage situation and the ways in which The Undertaker, the locker room legend of that period, bullied him.

According to Dupree, The Undertaker ordered the other wrestling stars to bully him as a reaction to Dupree not going out drinking with them.

The 37-year-old disclosed, ‘They took my $500 shoes and $1,000 suit and ruined it in the shower because I didn’t go out drinking at a bar the night before because nobody invited me.’

When commenting on the incident, Dupree added, ‘That’s just materialistic s*** you can replace that, that doesn’t bother me.’

The former WWE star said, ‘What really bothered me is when, in Italy the next night, they took my French flag – my heritage – they shoved it in a toilet and p****d and s*** all over it.’

In the podcast, the Canadian then stated, ‘I don’t know what bull**** world you live in but in my world that’s called racial discrimination. That was really hurtful.’

In looking for help and support, Dupree added, ‘I went to Arn Anderson who was the agent and I asked him.’ Dupree went on to say, ‘Arn’s advice to me was ‘Don’t sell it.’ I was like OK.’

Dupree then said he went to The Undertaker for further advice, asking him ‘What do you do when someone does this to you?’ To which the fan-favourite answered, ‘Well you find out who does it.’

The 37-year-old concluded in the podcast that The Undertaker ‘ordered’ the other wrestlers to bully him because he ‘didn’t go out drinking with him and the guys at a bar’.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, 56, has not yet commented on Dupree’s allegations.