F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Survives Horrifying Crash As Car Explodes And Smashes In Half F1/Twitter

Romain Grosjean has survived a horrifying crash that left his car smashed into pieces at the Bahrain Grand Prix today, November 29.

The accident, which occurred during the first lap, caused severe damage to the driver’s car, but Grosjean fortunately survived the ordeal. It’s believed he was in the car for 20 seconds before he was able to climb out of the vehicle.

The official Formula 1 Twitter account shared a photo of the crash, where Grosjean’s car could be seen up in flames.

Captioning the photo, F1 wrote, ‘The moment Grosjean collided with the barriers.’

Soon after sharing the photo, F1 posted another picture where Grosjean could be seen being helped over the barrier to escape the flames.

According to reports, by means of a miracle, the 34-year-old escaped with only minor burns.

The Haas F1 Team tweeted, ‘Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now.’

Motor sport engineer and team principal of the Haas F1 Team Guenther Steiner also said in a statement:

Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles. Obviously he’s shaken… I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary.

Grosjean is currently being transported to hospital as a precaution, the Haas F1 Team confirmed.

The race has since been red-flagged, meaning the race has been stopped. There are currently people working on fixing the barrier Grosjean smashed into.

As per The Telegraph, it’s predicted that there’s going to at least be a 45-minute delay to the race resuming.

As to how Grosjean survived the ordeal, many are stating the car’s halo will have played a part; the halo is a metal structure that sits above the driver’s head in the cockpit to protect them from flying debris.

Sharing a photo of the car split in two, one person wrote on Twitter, ‘Extraordinary picture of Romain Grosjean’s F1 car in Bahrain. Car sliced in half and engulfed by fire. Driver somehow appears unscathed – testament again to the halo.’

Whether Grosjean is a spiritual man or not, it’s safe to say someone was watching over him today.