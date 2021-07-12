unilad
FA Now Investigating After England ‘Yobs’ Break Into Wembley Stadium

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jul 2021 16:13
The Football Association has launched an investigation after groups described as ‘drunken yobs’ broke into Wembley stadium ahead of the Euros final. 

Supporters gathered in their thousands at London’s Wembley stadium to watch England play Italy in their first-ever European championship final last night, July 11, with Italy ultimately winning in a penalty shoot-out.

Not everyone had tickets to watch the game unfold in person, but many still decided to travel to the stadium where they attempted to force their way past security, leading to fights with stewards and police.

Rowdy crowds sought to break through the gates, with supporter Lis Nixon telling BBC News she was pushed and crushed while queuing to get into Wembley. Once inside, large numbers of ticketless fans gathered in rows and blocked exists, with some so drunk that they could no longer stand.

Nixon claimed security ‘lost control’ of the situation after being ‘overwhelmed’ by the crowds, with Italy supporter Roberta Cuppari claiming she was forced to watch the match while crushed in a corner after ticketless fans stole her seat.

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association (FA), apologised to the fans who had tickets to watch the game, in a statement in which he admitted Wembley’s security team had ‘never seen anything like’ the scenes that unfolded last night.

He commented:

There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in, we run a stadium not a fortress.

I have to apologise to any fans whose experience was affected and any of the team who had to cope with this.

A spokesperson for Wembley stadium confirmed the breach in security last night and said a ‘small group’ of people got into the stadium, adding: ‘We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.’

Following the disruptive events, the FA is set to conduct a full review and work with police to ban anyone who had forced their way in and help ensure it does not happen at future games.

Emily Brown

