Fan Allegedly Yelling Racial Slur At Black Baseball Player Sparks Controversy

The Colorado Rockies baseball team has launched an investigation after a fan allegedly shouted a racial slur at a Black player.

The racist attack is said to have taken place at Coors Field baseball stadium in Colorado on Sunday, August 8, when the Rockies were playing the Miami Marlins.

Microphones on the Bally Sports Florida telecast reportedly heard a fan repeatedly using the slur while Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was on the field during the ninth inning of the game.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Marlins spokesperson Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip but that ‘neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted’.

In a text message to the publication, Latimer added: ‘We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.’

In a statement released on the evening of the game, the Colorado Rockies said it was ‘disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game’.

The team continued:

Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident. The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.

Though both teams appear to agree that the fan was shouting a racial slur, other social media users have suggested they may instead have been saying the word ‘Dinger’, which is the name of the Colorado Rockies mascot.

Footage shared online appears to show the fan in question waving and looking off to one side, reportedly towards the Rockies dugout where the mascot was getting ready to charge the field. Clips where the fan can be heard shouting have sparked debate online, though the investigation by the Colorado Rockies should be able to determine exactly what was being said.

Tony Clark, head of the players’ union and who is Black himself, indicated he believed the fan was using a racial slur, as he commented: ‘It is a painful reality that progress continues to be elusive in a world where ignorance and bigotry remain all too commonplace.’

Clark noted that ‘many are truly committed to respect and equality for all’, but that the alleged use of the racial slur at the game ‘highlights that there is still much work to be done’.

He continued: ‘We have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field.’