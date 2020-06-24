FBI Rules Noose In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Wasn’t A Hate Crime

The evidence is very clear that the noose that was in that garage had been in the garage previously.

The last race we had had there in October, that noose was present, and it was — the fact that it was not found until a member of the 43 team came there is something that is a fact. We had not been back to the garage. It was a quick one-day show.

The crew member went back in there. He looked and saw the noose, brought it to the attention of his crew chief, who then went to the NASCAR series director Jay Fabian, and we launched this investigation.

To be clear, we would do this again. Of the evidence that we had, it was clear that we needed to look into this.