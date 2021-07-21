unilad
Advert

Federation That Rejected Proposal For Afro Hair Swimming Caps Issues Apology

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Jul 2021 12:59
Federation That Rejected Proposal For Afro Hair Swimming Caps Issues ApologySoul Cap/Instagram

FINA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)-recognised federation responsible for administering international aquatic sports competitions, has apologised after rejecting a proposal for Afro hair swimming caps.

Last month, SOUL CAP founders Michael Chapman and Toks Ahmed received a rejection from FINA regarding their application for their range of Afro hair caps to be worn at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Advert

In the rejection, Chapman and Ahmed were informed that Olympic athletes had no need for ‘caps of such size’, which FINA said did not follow ‘the natural form of the head’.

This is despite SOUL CAP being worn by competitive Black swimmers all over the world, with Chapman and Ahmed having previously partnered with a number of foundations to improve access to aquatic sports.

Speaking with Vogue at the time, Ahmed said:

Advert

We had done a lot of research on the approval process and had thoroughly looked at all the criteria and requirements.

Our cap is the same shape as standard swim caps. It’s just simply larger to accommodate long, voluminous, or textured hair.

Following widespread backlash over their decision, FINA issued a statement expressing its commitment ‘to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage’.

The statement continued:

Advert

FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.

Now, following talks between FINA executive director Brent Nowicki and Ahmed, FINA has pledged that processes for all future applications will be reviewed.

Nowicki has reportedly apologised for the rejection, promising that they will receive ‘full support’ if SOUL CAP were to make another application for the next submission window in September.

Advert

As per Metro, Ahmed said:

We appreciate the time and effort FINA has spent in reaching out to us. After an open and productive discussion – where FINA shared with us some of their ongoing investments and drives towards diversity and inclusion – we’ll be happy to take up their offer of support when we reapply in September.

FINA has also shared its Development Program Report, outlining a $25.5 million (£18.7 million) investment into ensuring swimming is a more accessible, inclusive sport throughout its 209 national member federations.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
News

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages
News

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Vogue and 2 others

  1. Vogue

    Why the Ruling Against Swim Caps for Afro Hair at the Olympics Is a Step Backward for Sports

  2. FINA

    FINA Media Statement

  3. Metro

    FINA apologises for rejecting inclusive Afro hair swim cap from Olympics

 