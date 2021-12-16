FIA Releases Statement On Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen ‘Misunderstanding’ And Launches Race Inquiry
The FIA has released a statement following Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 championship win.
The news comes after Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances in the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, December 12.
In the last lap of the race, Hamilton was overtaken by Verstappen after a safety car came onto the track following Nicholas Latifi’s crash. Race director Michael Masi ordered only the five cars between the pair should be allowed to unlap themselves, instead of all lapped cars as is the normal procedure.
Hamilton stayed on the track in order to keep his place, while Verstappen changed his tires during the delay.
The British driver’s team, Mercedes, said Masi’s decisions did not meet with sporting regulations, but stewards dismissed their protest.
The FIA has now issued a statement in response to the controversy, and said it will perform a ‘detailed analysis and clarification exercise’ with regards to the procedure.
The statement continued:
The FIA’s primary responsibility at any event is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the integrity of the sport.
The circumstances surrounding the use of the Safety Car following the incident of driver Nicholas Latifi, and the related communications between the FIA Race Direction team and the Formula 1 teams, have notably generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from Formula 1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is currently tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first Drivers’ World Championship title won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship title won by Mercedes.
It added that the matter would be discussed with the teams and drivers who took part to ‘to draw any lessons from this situation’.
The FIA added that it would ‘propose to the Formula 1 Commission to give a clear mandate for study and proposal to the Sporting Advisory Committee’ moving forward.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Lewis Hamilton