Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight
Floyd Mayweather has been accused of holding up Logan Paul after knocking him out to help ensure the YouTuber could continue the fight.
The highly anticipated exhibition match between Paul and boxing legend Mayweather took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last night, June 6, and saw Paul successfully make it through all eight rounds.
The match could only be decided by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification, according to the rules of the exhibition match, and there was no winner announced. However, some eagle-eyed Twitter users are now speculating that Mayweather might have actually covered up a knock out.
In the video, Mayweather and Paul can be seen battling it out as they go head-to-head, with the boxing legend dodging a punch from his opponent before successfully clocking him on the side of the head.
Mayweather then immediately closes in on Paul and appears to grab him around the torso as Paul seemingly droops forwards, potentially unconscious. However, Mayweather keeps his gloves close to Paul’s face and the YouTuber soon begins to hit back once again.
Sharing the footage on Twitter, one user wrote: ‘Floyd Mayweather actually knocked out Logan Paul, but held him up during the fight to carry it through 8 rounds.’
The video sparked debate among boxing fans and social media users, with some refusing to believe Paul had been knocked out, while others suggested it was inevitable.
One person responded: ‘Please take this tweet down. Logan was perfectly fine and coherent even on the stool. Floyd’s weak hands aren’t doing it.’
However, another argued: ‘You can tell who actually watches boxing on these comments and who don’t…. If you know boxing Mayweather has hit him by the ear, he’s going down and Mayweather kept him up. Simple as that! No debate necessary.’
Another Twitter user claimed the video actually showed Paul getting ‘buzzed’, describing the scene as when ‘your legs and body go out for like 2-3 seconds but people recover from it.’
Whether he managed to knock Paul out or not, Mayweather expressed his surprise at the YouTuber’s boxing ability while speaking to Showtime Sport after the fight, when he admitted that Paul was ‘better than [he] thought he was.’
Per Sky Sports, he commented:
I had fun. You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore. But it’s good to move around with these young guys. Test my skills. Just to have some fun.
A great young fighter. Strong, tough. He’s better than I thought he was. He’s a tough, rough competitor. It was good action. I was surprised by him tonight. A good guy.
Even though he doesn’t have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up tonight.
Paul, meanwhile, described the fight as ‘one of the greatest moments’ of his life, adding that it was an ‘honour’ to go into the ring with the boxing legend.
