Floyd Mayweather Confirms He's Fighting Logan Paul On February 20 PA Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he’s fighting Logan Paul in an exhibition match set to take place in February.

The 43-year-old agreed to the fight after Paul called him out last month, claiming he’d ‘whoop his ass’ in a street fight. Mayweather, who boasts a 50-0 record as a pro, made clear he wasn’t scared of Paul and promised to give him the same treatment as Conor McGregor, who he beat with a technical knockout in 2017.

Mayweather announced the upcoming fight on Instagram with a video that labelled himself as ‘The Champ’ and Paul as ‘The Maverick’.

Mayweather versus Paul Floyd Mayweather/Instagram

Tagging Paul on Twitter when he agreed to the fight last month, Mayweather wrote:

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b*tch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.

With both boxers on board, a bout has been scheduled for February 20, which will be available to watch via the Pay-Per-View service Fanmio. As the fight is an exhibition, it won’t count on either fighter’s professional records.

While Mayweather fought numerous times over his lengthy career, taking on all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, Paul has only taken part in one professional fight.

He faced fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019 and lost in a split-decision.

Logan Paul Conor McGregor PA Images

The Pay-Per-View price for the match currently stands at $24.99 for the first one million customers, after which the cost will go up at various intervals before locking in at $69.99 on the day of the fight, according to TMZ. Paul, who has more than 22 million subscribers on YouTube, will likely have no trouble attracting an audience.

Logan launched a public campaign in an effort to get Mayweather to agree to a fight, though it took a lot of smack talk to get the boxer on board.

The match will give Logan a chance to prove whether he can live up to his taunts, which have also seen him claim he could ‘snap’ Mayweather ‘in half’. Of course, the YouTuber was referring to his actions in a ‘real fight’, a ‘street fight’ at the time, so he could always use that as an excuse if February’s match doesn’t go his way.

