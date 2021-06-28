Floyd Mayweather Confirms How Much He Made From Logan Paul ‘Fake Fight’

I am going into the Hall of Fame. I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them – I hope the fans were pleased.

I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.

I am not going to perform like I was 19, it’s all about growth and aging – I can’t fight like when I fought people like Gatti and people like that.

Will I make a comeback? Absolutely not. I have retired from the sport of boxing. I probably won’t do an exhibition again either.