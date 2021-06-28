Floyd Mayweather Confirms How Much He Made From Logan Paul ‘Fake Fight’
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed exactly how much money he raked in from his ‘fake fight’ with Logan Paul.
Mayweather, 44, received a fair bit of criticism for opting to fight the 26-year-old YouTuber turned boxer for an exhibition in Miami on June 6.
However, it would appear that Mayweather cleaned up nicely money-wise after the controversial fight, which he likened to ‘legalised sparring’.
Speaking with Showtime Boxing, Mayweather boasted about making $100 million (£72 million) off the back of the exhibition, remarking:
I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions). I could do legalised sparring and get 100 M’s.
The star, who retired in 2017 with a pristine 50-0 record, went on to describe his fight with Paul as a ‘legalised bank robbery’, referring to himself as a ‘bank robber’.
Addressing Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather asked, ‘Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age and can still stick ’em up like that.’
Speaking with members of the press after his fight with Paul, Mayweather expressed that he had ‘nothing to prove’, having already earned his sporting glory:
I am going into the Hall of Fame. I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them – I hope the fans were pleased.
I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.
I am not going to perform like I was 19, it’s all about growth and aging – I can’t fight like when I fought people like Gatti and people like that.
Will I make a comeback? Absolutely not. I have retired from the sport of boxing. I probably won’t do an exhibition again either.
During his post-fight interview, the Olympic bronze medallist admitted that Paul had been ‘better than I thought he was’, describing the social media personality as ‘a great level fighter. Strong, tough.’
As reported by The Sun, Mayweather – who sometimes goes by the nickname ‘Money’ – is estimated to be worth around £510 million.
After his recent big win, Mayweather shared a pic of himself sitting on the wing of his luxurious £43.5 million private plane, writing, ‘When you live this lifestyle, you just wing it.’
