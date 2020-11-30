Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Proud’ Of Nate Robinson Despite Jake Paul Knockout
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather expressed his support for Nate Robinson after Jake Paul floored him with a brutal knockout.
Robinson and Paul went head to head at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend ahead of Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.
The pair made it through two rounds, during which Paul floored Robinson twice, but the fight came to an end after the YouTube star hit Robinson with a heavy blow that knocked him to the ground.
The former NBA basketball player became the subject of ridicule and memes online following the loss, but Mayweather hit back at the trolls in an Instagram post expressing his support for Robinson.
Alongside a picture of himself and Robinson, Mayweather wrote:
Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you.
We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.
In a ‘sidenote’ at the bottom of the post, Mayweather added: ‘The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.’
Robinson expressed his gratitude for the support by responding to Mayweather’s post with a goat emoji, though the sporting legend wasn’t the only one to stand by the boxer online.
Rapper Rick Ross said he was going to ‘find a Nate Robinson jersey to put on’ after the fight, while basketball star Stephen Curry said he ‘loved the confidence’ shown in the fight.
Paul offered up his own show of support for his opponent during a post-fight interview with Jim Gray, TMZ reports, in which he admitted Robinson was ‘better than [he] expected’.
He continued:
He was athletic, super strong, obviously.
I wanna say a thank you to Nate, he was the one that originally called me out, I respect him and his basketball career has been amazing.
It takes a lot of balls to step in the ring and I don’t want to take anything away from that.
Robinson required medical attention after being knocked out, but he was finally able to stand and make it back to his stool.
