Floyd Mayweather Offers $100,000 Reward To Find Burglars Who Broke Into Vegas Home
Floyd Mayweather has offered a $100,000 reward for information regarding the burglary of his Las Vegas home.
The legendary boxer took to Instagram this morning, June 12, to announce that one of his homes had been broken into, though he did not specify when the alleged burglary took place.
The person or people responsible are said to have taken ‘many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value,’ prompting Mayweather to issue a reward for their return.
He wrote:
One’s home is there a sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful…
I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings.
The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.
According to TMZ, Mayweather is believed to have only returned to his Las Vegas home in the last few days, after spending some time in Miami following his fight with Logan Paul last weekend.
With all the hype around the Mayweather-Paul fight, it is possible those responsible targeted the home purposefully at a time when they knew Mayweather would be in Miami. The boxer then likely realised his home had been burglarised upon his return.
With his boxing career having earned him millions over the years, Mayweather is known to have forked out a lot of money on some of the most coveted handbags, including rare Birkin bags.
Ahead of his fight with Paul, Mayweather spoke about how he could earn ‘$100 million or more’ for that bout alone, while a fight against another fighter would ‘guarantee… $35 million’.
Last month, the boxer told Million Dollaz Worth of Game that his net worth had reached more than $1.2 billion.
When asked if he is currently a billionaire, he responded: ‘I’ve made a billion. I’ve reached that four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2 billion…’
Mayweather did not specify which of his homes was targeted, but one of his Las Vegas homes is reportedly worth $10 million and comes complete with two guest houses, 11 bedrooms, a gym and a vineyard.
