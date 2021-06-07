Floyd Mayweather Says He ‘Probably Won’t Fight Again’ After Logan Paul Fight

I had fun, he did too. It was cool. A guy that’s retired, training a few days a week, for me to be retired, be a grandfather and fight a guy in his 20s. When the money comes, we will see who the winner is.

I am going into the Hall of Fame, I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them. I hope the fans were pleased.

I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.