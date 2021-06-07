Floyd Mayweather Says He ‘Probably Won’t Fight Again’ After Logan Paul Fight
Floyd Mayweather has made it clear he’s retired from boxing and ‘probably’ won’t do an exhibition again following his bout with Logan Paul this weekend.
As an unbeaten former five-weight world champion, Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters out there and has become an undisputed legend of the sport.
He retired from boxing in 2017, but stepped back into the ring this weekend for his exhibition match with Logan Paul, during which the YouTuber-turned-boxer successfully made his way through eight rounds with the legend.
Listen to Mayweather discuss his future in fighting below:
The fight no doubt marked a career-defining moment for Paul, who described the bout as ‘one of the greatest moments of [his] life’, but it could mark the end of exhibition matches for Mayweather, as he noted: ‘I have nothing to prove.’
Speaking after the bout, Mayweather said he ‘wanted to give people a show,’ while for Paul, ‘just going the distance was a win.’
Mayweather continued:
I had fun, he did too. It was cool. A guy that’s retired, training a few days a week, for me to be retired, be a grandfather and fight a guy in his 20s. When the money comes, we will see who the winner is.
I am going into the Hall of Fame, I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them. I hope the fans were pleased.
I have been in this sport for so long, I was letting people see I can come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.
Pointing out that at 44 years old he was ‘not going to perform like [he] was 19,’ Mayweather continued: ‘It’s all about growth and aging. I can’t fight like when I fought people like Gatti and people like that.’
The boxer said he will ‘always be the greatest’ in the history books, so when considering whether he would make a comeback, he stated: ‘Absolutely not. I have retired from the sport of boxing… As far as me doing an exhibition again, probably not.’
Considering both fighters are expected to make millions from the bout, it’s unlikely Mayweather will have any need to make a comeback any time soon.
Still, Paul appears to be holding out hope that he and Mayweather will meet in the ring once again, as he told Showtime Sport that if he gets ‘a little better’ at boxing he may be able to ‘end it next time.’
Per the rules of the exhibition match, there were no judges at last night’s bout and no official winner was announced.
