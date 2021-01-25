Floyd Mayweather Slams Conor McGregor After His Shock KO Defeat To Dustin Poirier

Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Conor McGregor After His Embarrassing KO Defeat To Dustin Poirier PA Images

Floyd Mayweather has called out Conor McGregor after the MMA star was knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman, who’d came out of retirement for a third time, was punched to the floor in the second round. Following the fight, he said: ‘I’m gutted, it’s a tough one to swallow.’

Like many fighters, McGregor is known for his trash talk, winding up his competitors and flashing his cash, loved by fans for doing so. However, boxing star Mayweather has been frequently criticised for similar behaviour – now, he’s taking aim at those double standards.

In a scathing comment on Instagram, the fighter wrote: ‘I see this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That lets you all know that racism still exist.’

He continued: ‘Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none. I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up. This is why they hate me.’

Conor McGregor Ready for Rematch Against Floyd Mayweather PA Images

Mayweather wrote: ‘It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.’

McGregor earlier fought Mayweather in a boxing match, losing in the 10th round. A fight with boxing champion Manny Pacquiao had been on the cards, also an earlier competitor of Mayweather’s, but plans are up in the air following McGregor’s knockout.

Mayweather’s comment concluded: ‘Conor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating my leftovers.’

Pacquiao reacted to the fight on social media, not engaging in any smack talk with McGregor, instead writing: ‘Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to Dustin Poirier, huge win!’

McGregor first fought Poirier in September 2014, dispatching him in 106 seconds. Commenting on his loss, he said: ‘I felt stronger than him, but his leg kicks were good. I didn’t adjust. My leg was badly compromised, I’ve never experienced those low calf kicks, and I wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be.’

The Notorious added: ‘I have no excuses. It was a phenomenal performance by Dustin. I have to dust it off and come back. I need activity, you don’t get away with being inactive in this business.’