Floyd Mayweather Sued For $400,000 For Allegedly Failing To Pay Jewellery Bill

@floydmayweather/Instagram

A luxury jewellers is suing Floyd Mayweather after he allegedly failed to return items he’d been given to wear for his fight against Logan Paul.

Eric & Co Trading Group filed a federal suit against the boxer claiming he owes them almost $400,000 for the jewellery, which he obtained from a pop-up store in Miami ahead of the exhibition bout in June.

Advert 10

Alamy

Court filings list the items as including a $34,000 diamond necklace, an ‘iced out necklace’ worth $12,000, as well as several gold Cartier bracelets and a number of watches. The total value of the missing jewellery is a whopping $389,550. In total, Mayweather was alleged to have taken 30 items on the understanding that he’d pay for them at a later date, per Radar.

In the lawsuit, the company says that while customers are ordinarily required to pay a deposit on items, Mayweather was told he could wear the jewellery without paying anything up front because he had a prior relationship with the Group.

The company claims it sent Mayweather an invoice for the jewellery a day later viz text, but that the fighter has since ‘made it clear to Plaintiff that he has no intention of paying for such merchandise’.

Advert 10

Alamy

Mayweather frequently posts about his lavish lifestyle on social media, and with good reason, having only three years ago taken the top spot in Forbes’ richest athletes list. With an estimated net worth of $450 million and career earnings of more than $1.1 billion, he’s comfortably the richest boxer in the history of the sport, making his decision to cut and run on the jewellery company all the more bizarre.

Should the lawsuit be successful, Eric & Co Trading Group is asking that Mayweather pay for the items in full and also cover ‘costs, attorney’s fees, the cost of opportunity loss, and such other and further relief,’ an amount for which has not been established.

Mayweather has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Advert 10