Footage Of Gareth Southgate Consoling Denmark Players After Euro’s Loss Is Praised Online

PA Images

Not that we needed another reason to love Gareth Southgate, but heartwarming footage has surfaced online of him consoling Denmark’s players following their defeat on Wednesday.

England beat Denmark 2 -1 on Wednesday, July 7, taking the men’s team to the finals of a major football tournament for the first time in 55 years.

Advert 10

While the majority of the team were celebrating with football fans standing in the crowd, Southgate took a moment to speak to some of the understandably devastated Denmark players.

In the snippet of the events that unfolded after the match, the England manager can be seen embracing Simon Kjær and giving the player some words of wisdom.

Advert 10

Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg follows Kjær in going up to Southgate to talk to him, leading the former Crystal Palace player to console him as well.

People have since taken to social media to applaud Southgate for being humble following England’s success on Wednesday, and for taking the time to speak to Denmark‘s team.

One person wrote, ‘Say what you like about wanting England to win or lose Gareth Southgate is a gentleman and a great sportsman showing a bit of compassion for the big Danish captain who is a legend after the Erickson incident.’

Another person tweeted, ‘Being a good sportsman and showing respect could be assumed of English people not long ago. Now it seems less so. At least Southgate sets an example.’

Advert 10

Others pointed out that it’s a shame football fans don’t act the same way Southgate does.

Someone wrote, ‘Its a pity those in the stands who decide to embarrass our country when they boo another countries anthem don’t watch how this gentlemen conducts his football.’

Another Twitter user wrote:

Advert 10

He’s an absolute star! It’s wonderful And then you get the supporters…

-trying to temporarily blind a keeper

-beating-up Danish supporters

-booing national anthems

-booing people who take the knee because it reminds everyone of racism

-letting off fireworks

-climbing on buses

A third person said, ‘It’s such a shame that the fans let down this excellent team and manager.’

Advert 10

Following the behaviour of England fans during Wednesday’s game, the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) has launched three investigations into England.

One matter that’s being looked into is a fan who pointed a laser pen at Kasper Schmeichel while he prepared for Harry Kane to take his penalty.

The other two incidents were British fans booing during the Denmark national anthem, and supporters lighting fireworks during the game.