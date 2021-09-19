unilad
Football Legend Jimmy Greaves Dies Aged 81

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Sep 2021 10:24
Football Legend Jimmy Greaves Dies Aged 81Alamy

Jimmy Greaves has passed away at the age of 81.

Greaves was described as one of England’s greatest goal scorers, and was part of the national team to bring home the World Cup in 1966.

Tottenham Hotspur made the announcement this morning, September 19, on Twitter, writing, ‘We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time.’

Grieves made his name at Chelsea where he scored 32 goals for the club in 169 matches between 1957-1961, The Guardian reports, before joining Spurs.

He went on to become the team’s  all-time record goal scorer after securing 266 goals in 379 appearances.

More to follow…

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

