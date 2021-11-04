Football Team’s 106-0 Victory Forces School To Issue An Apology

Google/Alamy

A California high school has issued an apology after its football team was accused of lacking sportsmanship in game that ended 106-0.

The game took place between Inglewood High School football team and a team from Morningside High School on Friday, October 29.

Following the event, Morningside coach Brian Collins claimed Inglewood refused to allow a running clock in the game despite being offered the option following the first quarter, when Inglewood was up 59-0.

Pixabay

NBC News notes the California Interscholastic Federation adopts a running clock ‘if there is a point differential of 35 or more points’ at the end of the third period, or after as a ‘mercy rule’. Another rule in its bylaws allows periods to be shortened by ‘mutual agreement of the opposing coaches and the referee’.

Collins described Inglewood’s actions during the game as ‘classless’, prompting Inglewood’s headteacher, Debbie Tate, to issue an apology on Monday, November 1.

Tate said the administration would work to ensure the school’s football program conducts itself with the ‘highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward’, and acknowledged the team ‘did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable’.

The headteacher said Inglewood’s coach, Mil’Von James, ‘also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community’.

The statement continued:

Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community. While Friday’s game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High School football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect.

The day after the game, the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section (CIF-SS) issued a statement in which it denounced the game and said it expected all of its members to behave with good sportsmanship.

It said, ‘The CIF-SS condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work towards putting in place an action plan so that an event such as this does not repeat itself.’

Following Tate’s apology, Southern Section spokesperson Thom Simmons said the CIF-SS was aware of the school’s statement and that it is continuing a dialogue with Inglewood’s administration, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Inglewood Unified School District, which oversees both schools, released a statement to say it was ‘saddened beyond words by the events’, with Erika Torres, the county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District, conducting an ongoing investigation into the game.