Footballer Shows Off Gruesome Eye Injury After Nasty Clash With Teammate

George Pavlou

Cardiff City left-back Joe Bennett hos shown off the gruesome eye injury he sustained after an awful collision with his own teammate.

Bennett had to be carried off the pitch and substituted after clashing heads with teammate Junior Hoilett.

Cardiff went on to win the game against Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to one in their push for promotion.

Despite the clash, former England Under-21 star Bennett seemed more fascinated than dazed, tweeting afterwards to his ‘concrete-headed’ teammate:

@jrhoilett23 your head is made of concrete 😂😅 all good though no fracture. Great result from the boys 👊🏻🙌🏼⚽️ @cardiffcityfc pic.twitter.com/Kw8U3Y9Dgi — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) December 29, 2019

Robert Glatzel and Hoilett had put Cardiff in complete control of the festive fixture having gone 2-0 up inside the first eight minutes of the game.

Sam Lees nodded the Owls back into the game but it wasn’t enough to rescue a point.

The nasty collision between Bennett and Hoilett took place late in the first half as they both leapt to head the ball.

Physios from both teams sprinted onto the pitch to treat the dup who were both laid out on the ground holding their heads.

Hoilett was able to get up and continue with the rest of the game while Bennett was taken off on a stretcher.

Following the injury, fans took to social media to wish Bennett the best in his recovery with one opposition fan saying:

Hope for a speedy recovery. From an Owl. At least your three points may take away some of the pain, fair play.

One home fan claimed Bennett was ‘still the best looking lad in the squad’ while another suggested ‘a bit of paracetemol can sort that out’.

Despite the outpouring, Hoilett himself hasn’t yet acknowledged the injury he caused his teammate (that may have something to do with the fact Bennett missed out the ‘n’ on his handle when @ing him).

Instead the Canadian winger simply tweeted to fans:

Great way to end the year with 🌲 points and a goal ⚽️ … fantastic team performance and support from the fans #CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/yOjM1vU0cH — Junior Hoilett (@jnrhoilett) December 29, 2019

Victory lifted Cardiff up to tenth in the Championship table, only two points and four places below Sheffield Wednesday in the final play-off spot in 6th.

As always, the Championship is proving to be one of the toughest and tightest leagues in Europe, if not the world with just six points separating Fulham in 3rd and Blackburn in 13th (at the time of writing, December 30).

Here’s to Bennett being able to get back fit and firing to help Cardiff climb the table even further and back into those play-off places.

