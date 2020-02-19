Footballer Suspended For Five Years After Biting Opponent's Penis During Post-Match Brawl Stock Images Used - PA Images/Shutterstock

An amateur football player has been suspended for five years after he bit an opponent’s penis during a post-match fight.

The brawl took place in the car park of a stadium in eastern France following a second division match between SC Terville and AS Soetrich on November 17, 2019, but due to the unusual nature of the incident a disciplinary committee has only just reached a decision on how to punish the players.

The local league match ended in a 1-1 draw, but two opposing players, who have not been named, still found something to fight about and things became physical.

Another Terville player is said to have stepped in to try and put a stop to the brawl, but the Soetrich footballer refused to give in and retaliated by biting his penis, according to Républicain Lorrain, as per Fox Sports.

The poor player only wanted to keep the peace, but he ended up having to have 10 stitches in the intimate area.

Speaking about the fight, Emmanuel Saling of the Mosellan football district said:

The events took place after the match, in the stadium car park. There was an altercation, an escalation and things got worse.

The injured player ended up having to take four days off work while his manhood healed.

Saling has not given further details about the cause of the fight, though he said the blame was ‘more or less shared’ between those involved.

The unfortunate Terville peacemaker filed a complaint against his attacker and the case was handed over to the Moselle discipline committee, who called an expert witness to help them reach a decision.

Saling described the case as ‘saucy’, but continued:

[T]here must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.

The committee decided to suspend the Soetrich player for five years as punishment for his actions. His team was also punished collectively with two penalty points and a fine of €200 for failing to meet their safety obligations as hosts, and for the lack of reaction from club officials when the fight broke out.

Speaking of the suspension, Saling said:

It’s quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year.

The injured Terville player was also reportedly suspended for six months, despite the fact he was allegedly only trying to break up the fight. It’s unclear whether the other Terville player involved was reprimanded.

