Former Manchester United And Scotland Footballer Denis Law Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

Football legend Denis Law has announced that he’s been diagnosed with dementia.

The 81-year-old, who formerly played for Manchester United and Scotland’s national team, announced his diagnosis today, August 19.

He said in a statement, ‘I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition. I have been diagnosed with ‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia. This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped.’

Law continued:

It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this. You hope that it won’t happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don’t want it to be true. You get angry, frustrated, confused and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it.

During his time at Manchester United, Law played more than 400 games and scored an impressive 237 goals, making him the third-highest goalscorer for the club following Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton, who scored 253 and 249 retrospectively.

Law continued to say in his statement that he will tackle the disease ‘head on’, and while he has ‘good and bad days’, he hopes to continue his involvement with the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which offers free community-based events that are ‘accessible to all’.