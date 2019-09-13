Former NFL Star Terrell Roberts Shot Dead In Grandmother’s Backyard

Former NFL star Terrell Roberts was allegedly shot to death in his own grandmother’s backyard, according to reports.

The 38-year-old, who played as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-2005, was shot on Wednesday, September 11, when an intruder entered his grandmother’s residence in Richmond, California.

According to Roberts’ family, he was not ‘mixed up in anything bad’ and had a ‘heart of gold’.

Roberts’ grandmother said she knew some of his ‘so-called friends’, but she didn’t recognise the intruder and why they would do such a thing, KPIX reports.

Officers arrived on the scene reportedly found Roberts in the backyard of the home, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richmond police Sergeant Enrik Melgoza.

Police report the shooting took place in the garage after a disturbance between the former NFL player and the intruder. Roberts is then believed to have stumbled out to the backyard, where police found him.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male, aged between 20 and 35, who is bald with a short beard, and weighs around 250 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt at the time. Police said they do not yet know whether Roberts knew the suspect or not.

KBCW

Roberts, originally from Berkeley, California, went to El Cerrito High School and Oregon State University, before he was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.

Roberts’ former teammates spoke about the tragic shooting on social media.

Shaun Smith, who also played for the Bengals, among others, said:

Man am tired of waking up everyday to bad news another one of my former teammates what’s shot and killed rest easy Terrell Roberts one of the strongest DBs to play the game rest easy my boy

Man am tired of waking up everyday to bad news another one of my former teammates what’s shot and killed rest easy Terrell Roberts one of the strongest DBs to play the game rest easy my boy pic.twitter.com/uzcDLC07LF — shaun smith (@autumnsjs90) September 12, 2019

Coach Jonathan Smith wrote:

I’m crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts. Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.

I’m crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts. Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) September 12, 2019

Coach at Youngstown State University, Billy Nicoe Hurst, wrote:

Hearing the news last night was heart breaking. You were a role model for so many of us, Cousin. Your legacy will live on… RIP Terrell Roberts

Hearing the news last night was heart breaking. You were a role model for so many of us, Cousin. Your legacy will live on… RIP Terrell Roberts pic.twitter.com/n8zglcuONH — Billy Nicoe Hurst (@Nicoe_H__) September 12, 2019

Police are still currently investigating the shooting, stating the motive and suspect remain unclear, including whether Roberts knew the suspect, and why or how the intruder entered the garage.

