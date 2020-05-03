Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Agrees To Fight The Mountain In A Boxing Match
Moments after beating the world deadlift record, Games of Thrones’ Hafthor Bjornsson called out Eddie Hall for a boxing match. Now, the Brit has agreed.
The two former World’s Strongest Men have been feuding ever since Hall’s win in 2017, when Thor accused Hall of being a ‘cheat’. The Icelander would return to the competition the next year and claim victory himself – nevertheless, their rivalry has raged on.
Following Thor’s 501kg deadlift yesterday, May 2, breaking Hall’s half-ton record in 2016, he called on the Brit to ‘put his fists where his big mouth is’ and take him on in the ring. Get hyped: it is on.
You can check out Hall’s response to Thor in the video below:
Thor, who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones, said after his lift: ‘Eddie, I just knocked out your record and now I’m ready to knock you out in the ring… time to put your fists where your big mouth is and sign the CORESPORTS contract!’
Hall took to Instagram to respond to Thor’s demands, while also congratulating him on the lift. ‘Well done to Hafthor Bjornsson today for lifting 501kg in his home gym. Genuinely, that has got my respect. From me to you Thor, big well done – I know what it takes,’ he said.
Later focusing on the boxing match, Hall said he’s ‘1000% going to sign those papers’, so he can ‘teach Thor a lesson’ for calling him a cheat at World’s Strongest Man 2017, which he’s never apologised for. ‘That lesson is going to be me knocking you the f*ck out,’ he said.
Hall explained:
Like I did with the World’s Strongest Man, I’m always against the odds, I’ve always been the short guy or the most un-athletic guy… and I proved everybody wrong. Like I did with the World’s Strongest Man, I’m going to train the hardest, eat the hardest, sleep the hardest and recover the hardest.
I’m going to make sure I do everything in my power to step in that ring and rip your f*cking head off. So Thor, get training, I will see you in the ring in the future, and we’re going to get this on.
Hall had previously criticised Thor’s deadlift attempt for being outside the realm of competition, which is ordinarily required for setting a new record. ‘There’s no denying that and I’ll still shake your hand afterwards and say well done… if you do it under the appropriate conditions,’ he wrote on Instagram.
The lift itself almost looked easy. Afterwards, Thor told the World’s Ultimate Strongman presenters: ‘I could have done more… but what’s the point?’
There’s currently no date set for Hall vs Thor.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deadlift, Eddie Hall, Hafthor Bjornsson, The Mountain, World's Strongest Man
CreditsEddie Hall/Instagram
Eddie Hall/Instagram