Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Agrees To Fight The Mountain In A Boxing Match

Like I did with the World’s Strongest Man, I’m always against the odds, I’ve always been the short guy or the most un-athletic guy… and I proved everybody wrong. Like I did with the World’s Strongest Man, I’m going to train the hardest, eat the hardest, sleep the hardest and recover the hardest.

I’m going to make sure I do everything in my power to step in that ring and rip your f*cking head off. So Thor, get training, I will see you in the ring in the future, and we’re going to get this on.