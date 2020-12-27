unilad
Former WWE Champion Jon Huber, AKA Brodie Lee, Dies Aged 41

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Dec 2020 09:34
Former WWE champion Brodie Lee has died at the age of 41.

The American professional wrestler, real name Jon Huber, died on Saturday, December 26, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville in Florida after having suffered from a non-COVID related lung issue.

Huber had previously been known by the persona Luke Harper while wrestling at WWE between the years 2012 and 2019. He began wrestling as Brodie Lee with All Elite Wrestling in March of this year, before taking a leave of absence due to undisclosed health issues.

His wife Amanda Huber paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, saying, ‘my best friend died today’

She wrote:

I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.

No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.

Brodie LeeBrodie Leemandahuber/Instagram

Amanda continued: ‘I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.’

RIP Jon Huber.

