Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Announces She Is Transgender gabbituft/Instagram

Former WWE star Gabbi Tuft has announced she’s transgender.

The 42-year-old initially published a press release, before making a lengthy Instagram post discussing the months leading up to this moment and how she’s ‘longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am’.

Advert 10

During her wrestling career, she was seen on the likes of Raw, Smackdown and WrestleMania, before departing the wrestling world to spend time with her wife Priscilla and their daughter.

Gabbi Tuft post gabbituft/Instagram

The post read, ‘The ball dropped early today as this is now worldwide news. This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do.’

She continued, ‘The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions.’

Advert 10

When Tuft was finally able to stop ‘caring about what other people thought… I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light’.

She wrote, ‘My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know. I don’t expect everyone to agree or understand. It’s not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same.’

Tuft is due to appear on Extra today, February 5, where she intends to answer several questions, but for now she’s offered a link to the Her podcast, in which she and Priscilla discuss Tuft coming out, as well as a preview of the upcoming interview.

Advert 10

In the short clip, she says of her relationship with Priscilla, ‘It’s been a very interesting progression. Our intimate life has changed quite a bit. We’re not active in that way right now, but what we’ve discovered is a whole different part of our relationship.’

In the post, she concluded, ‘I promise to always be transparent and truthful with my journey, and to be a light to those that are in need. This is me.’