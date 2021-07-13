Formula One Star ‘Shaken Up’ After Thieves Steal £40,000 Watch At Euro Final
F1 star Lando Norris had his £40,000 watch stolen after being mugged outside Wembley Stadium following the Euro final.
The 21-year-old McLaren driver attended Sunday’s game to support the national team, but fell victim to the fights that broke out following England’s heartbreaking defeat.
Norris was reportedly walking to his car after the game when he was targeted by thugs, who stole his expensive watch.
Sadly, the whole night saw fights breaking out, some between England and Italy supporters, others between British fans trying to break into Wembley without tickets.
According to police, 19 officers were injured during the altercations, in which 49 arrests were made.
The statement issued on Twitter read:
Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.
We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night. Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable.
‘A big thanks to officers across London and our blue light colleagues for their part in keeping Londoner’s safe and moving tonight,’ it continued.
While several police officers were injured on Sunday, fortunately Norris was not, but the 21-year-old is ‘shaken up’ after the incident.
His McLaren team said in a statement, as per The Guardian, ‘Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.’
‘As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further,’ the statement concluded.
According to the Daily Star, it was a prototype Richard Mille watch that was stolen from Norris.
As police investigate Norris’s mugging, the Football Association (FA) has announced that it is looking into how football fans broke into Wembley mid-game.
Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, described those who tried to break in without tickets as ‘drunken yobs’, and apologised to people who purchased genuine tickets.
In the wake of the chaos, the FA are conducting a review and is working with police to ban anyone who had forced their way in.
