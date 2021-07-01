Fundraiser Set Up For Crying German Girl At Euro 2020

BBC/PA Images

Donations have poured in for a little girl who was subjected to horrifying online abuse following England’s recent win against Germany.

The unnamed child, who was at Wembley to support Germany, wept after England beat Germany 2-0, a defeat which knocked the German team out of UEFA Euro 2020.

Advert 10

Photographs of the girl quickly began circulating on social media, prompting a number of nasty individuals to attack her online using xenophobic and inappropriate language.

A selection of these vile comments were collected and tweeted by football pundit and former striker, Stan Collymore, sparking disgust and outrage that people could be so cruel to such a young child.

Gary Lineker blasted the comments as ‘absolutely disgusting’ as well as an example of ‘sickening xenophobia’, while football presenter Alison Bender described them as ‘horrific’.

Advert 10

Now a fundraiser has been set up with the intention of showing the little girl that ‘not everyone in the UK is horrible.’

The page was set up by a man named Joel Hughes, whose original aim was to raise £500 for the girl so that her parents could get her ‘a nice treat’.

Advert 10

However, it soon became clear there were many others who felt concern and sympathy for the child, who really is far too young to understand the sort of unfair abuse that has been thrown at her.

At the time of writing, the page has raised more than £1,600, enough for this girl’s parents to shower her with treats, while many of those donating have offered some much-needed words of kindness.

In a recent update, a grateful Joel remarked that he had been ‘blown away’ by the support shown, noting that the story had really ‘struck a chord’ with people.

Advert 10

Joel then went on to state that he is still working to track down the girl’s family, and will refund all donations if they can’t – or don’t want to be – found.

You can donate to the fundraiser yourself here