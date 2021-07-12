unilad
Gareth Southgate Confirms He Wants To Remain In Charge For 2022 World Cup

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jul 2021 10:56
Gareth Southgate says he wants to remain in charge of England for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate, a former player who once missed a penalty against Germany in the Euro ’96 semi-final, led England’s national men’s team to their first international final in 55 years.

It was a tense game, with England pulling into an early lead with Luke Shaw’s goal in the opening minutes. Unfortunately, Italy equalised and emerge victorious after three missed penalties.

While there had been some discussion online over the prospect of Southgate resigning from his position after England’s defeat, it appears he’s far from finished.

‘I don’t think now is an appropriate time to be thinking about it. We have to qualify for Qatar. I need time to go away and reflect on Euro 2020. I need a rest,’ he told Sky Sports News when asked about starting a new contract with the squad.

‘To lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll. I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should. It’s not a financial thing. As I sit here today. I would be wanting to take the team to Qatar,’ the manager added.

More to follow… 

