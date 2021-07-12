Gareth Southgate Expected To Receive Knighthood Despite Euro Loss
England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to receive a knighthood after leading the football team to the final of the European championship.
England fans became increasingly more excited as the team advanced through the Euros over the course of the last few weeks, with the possibility of it ‘coming home’ growing ever-closer ahead of last night’s final at Wembley.
The team fought hard against Italy, and while they ultimately lost in a penalty shoot-out, both the players and manager Southgate have been strongly praised for their performance.
Last week, it was reported Southgate might be awarded a knighthood if England managed to defeat Italy, with The Telegraph suggesting captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling could have their titles upgraded.
The two players are already MBEs, while Southgate is an OBE, however the loss against Italy might not necessarily mean the loss of the honours as the team may still be rewarded for reaching their first final in a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.
Speaking on LBC today, July 12, health minister Edward Argar praised the team’s ‘fantastic performance’ and said Whitehall chiefs would likely now be considering the ‘many ways in which we can say thank you’ to Southgate and the players, the Evening Standard reports.
When asked if Southgate should have some form of recognition for his efforts, Argar commented:
I like everyone else was disappointed by the result last night and congratulations to Italy. But what I was not disappointed by was the fantastic performance of our national football team.
A young team who have done so much and achieved so much to bring our nation together, to give us something to be positive about…
I, like the rest of the nation, share in the pride at our amazing football team and I’m sure that there will be many ways in which we can say thank you to them and recognise that and I suspect that will be looked at in the coming days.
A source from Whitehall, which deals with honours, has also reportedly acknowledged that Southgate has had the strongest five-year record for an England manager in years, and as such deserved a knighthood, iNews reports.
Southgate was appointed to the position in 2016, and in the following years led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-final, which ended in a loss to Croatia.
Honours such as knighthoods are traditionally decided and announced by the Cabinet Office at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June.
Should Southgate be awarded the title, he would join only two other England managers who have been given the honour; Alf Ramsey, who helped lead the team to victory in the 1966 World Cup, and Bobby Robson, who guided England to the 1990 World Cup semi-finals.
