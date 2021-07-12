Gareth Southgate Expected To Receive Knighthood Despite Euro Loss

I like everyone else was disappointed by the result last night and congratulations to Italy. But what I was not disappointed by was the fantastic performance of our national football team.

A young team who have done so much and achieved so much to bring our nation together, to give us something to be positive about…

I, like the rest of the nation, share in the pride at our amazing football team and I’m sure that there will be many ways in which we can say thank you to them and recognise that and I suspect that will be looked at in the coming days.