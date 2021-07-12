Gareth Southgate Pizza Hut Advert Resurfaces Following England Loss

UFOCKUK/YouTube/PA

Gareth Southgate’s infamous Pizza Hut advert has resurfaced in the wake of England’s Euros defeat.

The 55-year wait for an international men’s final ended in heartbreak for England, with Italy winning on penalties after three missed kicks from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

For the team’s manager, it was likely a flashback to missing a penalty against Germany in the semi-finals of the 1996 Euros, which eventually led to an appearance in a Pizza Hut advert.

Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce, former players who missed penalties in the 1990 tournament, also star in the advert and convinced Southgate to take part. It shows the trio sitting in a Pizza Hut restaurant, while Southgate wears a bag over his head and Waddle and Pearce continually joke about ‘missing’ it.

‘Come on Gareth, it only took me six years to get over it. Have some pan pizza,’ they tell him. ‘Thanks a lot boys, I feel much better now,’ he replies, before hitting his head on the way out. ‘This time he’s hit the post,’ they joke.

While it shows Southgate can roll with the punches, he doesn’t look back on the ad entirely fondly. ‘I wish I hadn’t done it, people thought I was cashing in on it,’ he told FourFourTwo in 2012.

‘When I missed, my first thought was for my team-mates as it was a great chance for them to win something. It affected me massively afterwards and it still does to this day. Every single day now, when I walk down the street, it is always mentioned to me,’ he said.

‘When you have played for 20 years and that is the first thing people think about you, it is a bit of a downer,’ he added.

Nevertheless, Southgate has gone on to become England’s manager and lead the side to their first final since 1966. They may not have won, but it’s still a huge achievement.