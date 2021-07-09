Gareth Southgate Reveals What Jack Grealish Said To Him After Being Subbed Off Against Denmark

PA Images

Gareth Southgate has revealed how Jack Grealish reacted to being subbed off after just 36 minutes in the Euro semi-final.

The close game between Denmark and England resulted in Grealish only appearing briefly before being subbed off for Kieran Trippier. The move seemingly worked as England went on to win the game 2-1 and secured the team’s place in the first final in 55 years.

While some understood the tactical move to play more defensive and put on another full-back, many wondered how the players involved would react.

During a press conference, England manager Gareth Southgate noted that Grealish understood the decision while he praised the player.

Check out the statement below:

Southgate explained that because of the problems that Raheem Sterling was causing the Danish defence, either Phil Foden or Grealish would have to come off. The manager noted that it wasn’t an ‘easy’ decision, but ‘Jack totally understood it.’

The manager went on to recall what Grealish said:

In the end, he said to me ‘Gaffer, it doesn’t matter. I’m not bothered. We’ve got to the final.’

Southgate went on to praise Grealish, noting ‘I must say I thought he had absolutely the impact we were looking for at the moment he came into the game’, before going on to praise the attacking output of the whole team during the game.

PA Images

England will now face Italy on Sunday, and it is clear that people believe in Southgate’s tactics. In fact, the government is even discussing a sudden bank holiday if England manages to bring football home.