Gareth Southgate Set To Receive Knighthood If England Win The Final

The most pleasing thing is that we’ve given our fans and our nation another amazing night, and the journey carries on for another four days.

In terms of the team, to come through that sort of night, we’ve suffered in Moscow on a night like this, and we’ve managed to put that right.

I’m so proud of the players, an incredible occasion to be a part of. The fans were incredible all night, we knew it wouldn’t be straight forward.

I thought we would get there, but I thought we’d have different sorts of (challenges). Denmark are so underrated as a team, they caused us some problems, when you’ve waited as long as we have to get through a semi-final, the players when you consider their limited experience internationally, they’ve done an incredible job.