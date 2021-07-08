Gareth Southgate Set To Receive Knighthood If England Win The Final
Gareth Southgate is set to be honoured with a knighthood if England prove victorious in the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.
Under Southgate’s management, the team have made it to the final of a major football tournament for the first time in 55 years.
The news comes after England won 2-1 against Denmark in the semi-final, after what was a tense and exhilarating match.
News of Southgate’s upcoming knighthood has been reported by The Telegraph, with the article also suggesting Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could see their MBEs upgraded should England defeat Italy in Sunday’s match.
Only two other England managers have previously been honoured with knighthoods. Alf Ramsey, who helped lead the team to victory during the history-making 1966 World Cup, and Bobby Robson who guided England to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.
Southgate, 50, received an OBE back in 2019 after becoming the first manager since Ramsey to lead England to the World Cup semi-finals, following an inspiring run in Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
England captain Kane was awarded an MBE for winning a Golden Boot during the last World Cup, which saw him land six goals and emerge as a top goal scorer.
This year, it was announced that Sterling was also set to become an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his efforts in taking a stand against racism in football.
Speaking after England’s win against Denmark, Southgate said:
The most pleasing thing is that we’ve given our fans and our nation another amazing night, and the journey carries on for another four days.
In terms of the team, to come through that sort of night, we’ve suffered in Moscow on a night like this, and we’ve managed to put that right.
I’m so proud of the players, an incredible occasion to be a part of. The fans were incredible all night, we knew it wouldn’t be straight forward.
I thought we would get there, but I thought we’d have different sorts of (challenges). Denmark are so underrated as a team, they caused us some problems, when you’ve waited as long as we have to get through a semi-final, the players when you consider their limited experience internationally, they’ve done an incredible job.
Following last night’s match, many jubilant fans took to social media to praise Southgate’s leadership, while player turned pundit Gary Neville praised him for being ‘respectful, humble, tells the truth, everything a leader should be’.
