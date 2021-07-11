Gareth Southgate Shares Heartfelt Message With The Country Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

@England/Twitter

England manager Gareth Southgate has promised his team will do ‘everything we can’ to bring home the Euro 2020 trophy, in an emotional message to fans ahead of the game.

In the video message posted to social media less than seven hours ahead of tonight’s kick off, Southgate thanked fans across the country for their ‘incredible support’ throughout the tournament, adding, ‘We hope that we’ve represented you in the right way, we hope that you’ve enjoyed watching us play.’

Advert 10

Southgate also thanked his players and backroom staff for helping the England team reach their first major tournament final in 55 years, but made it clear that the job wasn’t done yet.

Loading…

‘We know we’ve got to deliver for you,’ he said, telling fans that ‘we’ll be doing everything we can’ to complete the mission.

With 66,000 fans set to pack out Wembley and tens of millions more watching in pubs and living rooms across the nation, Southgate ended his message by once again calling on the fans to drive the team forward against Italy tonight, saying, ‘Your support and energy has given us a huge lift, and I know it will on Sunday.’

Advert 10

Southgate and the entire England squad have been praised for uniting the country over the course of the tournament. Ahead of today’s momentous final, the team have also received messages from the Queen, Prince William, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.