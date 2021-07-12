unilad
Advert

Gareth Southgate Speaks Out On ‘Unforgivable’ Racist Abuse

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Jul 2021 10:47
Gareth Southgate Speaks Out On 'Unforgivable' Racist AbusePA Images

England manger Gareth Southgate has branded the racism some of the players have received as ‘unforgiveable’.

His comments come following England’s defeat against Italy yesterday, July 11, which saw the national team lose to their Italian opponents in penalties.

Advert

Speaking at a news conference this morning and addressing the racism some of the players have received in the wake of their defeat, Southgate said, ‘It’s just not what we stand for.’

England manager Gareth Southgate (PA Images)PA Images

He continued, as per Sky News:

We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue.

We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

Advert

Those who are thought to be receiving the brunt of the racist abuse are players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, all of whom missed their shots in yesterday’s penalty shootout.

Several people, including Prince William, have condemned the ongoing racism alongside Southgate.

Gareth Southgate and Bukayo Saka. (PA Images)PA Images

A statement issued on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter page read, ‘I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.’

Advert

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also issued a statement echoing similar sentiments. He tweeted earlier this morning, ‘This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight
News

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him
Sport

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, england, Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate, Racism

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Euro 2020: England manager Gareth Southgate says racist abuse of players is 'unforgiveable'

 