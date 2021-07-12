Gareth Southgate Speaks Out On ‘Unforgivable’ Racist Abuse
England manger Gareth Southgate has branded the racism some of the players have received as ‘unforgiveable’.
His comments come following England’s defeat against Italy yesterday, July 11, which saw the national team lose to their Italian opponents in penalties.
Speaking at a news conference this morning and addressing the racism some of the players have received in the wake of their defeat, Southgate said, ‘It’s just not what we stand for.’
He continued, as per Sky News:
We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue.
We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.
Those who are thought to be receiving the brunt of the racist abuse are players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, all of whom missed their shots in yesterday’s penalty shootout.
Several people, including Prince William, have condemned the ongoing racism alongside Southgate.
A statement issued on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter page read, ‘I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also issued a statement echoing similar sentiments. He tweeted earlier this morning, ‘This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: Sport, england, Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate, Racism