Gareth Southgate Takes Responsibility For England Euro Loss

Gareth Southgate has taken responsibility for England’s defeat against Italy in the Euros final.

Coming after 55 years of waiting for another international men’s final, England got off to a good start with Luke Shaw’s early goal. However, between an Italian equaliser and three missed penalties after extra time, the match came to a heartbreaking end.

Amid support online for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, Southgate has shouldered the blame for England’s loss.

Speaking about the late substitutions and getting Saka to take the decisive penalty, saved by Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, he said: ‘That is my responsibility.’

‘I chose the guys to take the kicks. I told the players that nobody is on their own in that situation. We win and lose together as a team. They have been tight throughout and that’s how it needs to stay. It is my decision to give him [Saka] that penalty. That is totally my responsibility. It is not him or Marcus or Jadon. We worked through them in training. That is the order we came to,’ the manager added, as per The Guardian.

‘What they have to know is none of them are on their own. We win and lose as a team. Penalties are my call. We worked in training. It’s not down to the players. Tonight it hasn’t gone for us. We know they were the best takers we had left on the pitch. Of course it’s going to be heartbreaking for the boys but they are not to blame for that,’ Southgate said.

Focusing more on Saka, Southgate said: ‘He’s not on his own. He’s such a super boy. He’s been a star and he’s going to continue to be a star. We’ve got to be there to support and help him. He’ll get a lot of love from outside because of what he’s done in this tournament.’