Gary Neville Calls Out Boris Johnson’s Hypocrisy After England Players Racially Abused

Well, I’m just reading your breaking news, it says ‘PM condemns racist abuse of England players.’

Gareth Southgate and his players told us a few weeks ago – I think it was five days on the trot – that they were taking the knee to promote equality and it was against racism. The prime minister said that it was okay for the population of this country to boo those players, who were trying to promote equality and defend against racism. It starts at the very top.

So for me, I wasn’t surprised in the slightest that I woke up this morning and saw those headlines. I expected it the minute that the three players that missed, missed.