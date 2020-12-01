unilad
George Foreman Thinks Mike Tyson Could Still Have A Shot At The Heavyweight Title

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Dec 2020 15:10
PA

Mike Tyson showed fans he’s still got plenty of skills in the ring during last weekend’s fight against Roy Jones Jr, having returned to boxing after 15 years away.

54-year-old ‘Iron Mike’ drew against Jones Jr, 51, demonstrating formidable strength during an eight-round exhibition in Los Angeles.

Fellow veteran George Foreman was among those watching, and he has since expressed his admiration for Tyson, claiming that the legendary boxer could well beat his record for the oldest heavyweight champion.

Mike TysonMike TysonPA

Twenty-six years ago, Foreman became boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion at the age of 45. During this record-smashing bout, he knocked out then 26-year-old Michael Moorer in the tenth round, winning the WBA, IBF and Lineal Heavyweight championships.

Now, Foreman has revealed that he can imagine Mike Tyson besting him on this front, taking up the mantle of the new oldest heavyweight champ.

Foreman, who is now 71, told USA Today Sports:

If he gets in shape like he’s in now, and then gets his timing back, and all the other things fall into place, he can have an opportunity to fight for the title.

If he can be managed right, a champion, the right champion, will come to him. And if the right one comes, he can knock him out.

PA Images

He continued:

Tyson looked great. He really did. And Roy Jones had to use every old skill out of the book to keep himself from being knocked out.

I just couldn’t believe what I saw. And that was just an exhibition. Just think if [Tyson] had some activity the last two years. He’d be in line to be the champion of the world again at 54, 55.

Mike TysonMike TysonPA Images

Foreman went on to state that Tyson would probably need at least three more fights before taking another title shot, which could take another two years:

You have to have a really good manager to navigate you who to fight and who not to fight. But if he gets someone who can do some creative moves, he can be in the big time quickly.

It’s unclear whether Tyson will be heading down this road, however both Tyson and Jones Jr have confirmed plans to enter the ring again in the future. They were able to raise money through the bout for a variety of charities, and Tyson has said that he would want to use the platform for good again.

As per TalkSport, Tyson made the following comments after the bout:

This is better than fighting for championships. We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again. It has to be competitive. I once had 15 fights in one year. Let’s just try and work closer to that.

Tyson has even suggested that he’d be ready to fight ‘once every two months’ as a means of supporting his charitable endeavours.

