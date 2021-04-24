unilad
German Gymnasts Take Stand Against Sexualisation In The Sport With Full-Body Suits

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Apr 2021 17:18
German Gymnasts Take Stand Against Sexualisation In The Sport With Full-Body Suitssarah.vossi/kim.bui/Instagram

German gymnasts have taken a stand against sexualisation in the sport by wearing full-body suits to a high profile competition.

Gymnast Sarah Voss has been widely praised for leading the way at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at in Basel, Switzerland, this week.

Defying convention, Voss opted to wear a full bodysuit, an outfit seldom seen by female competitors in the sport who are usually instructed to wear half or long-sleeved leotards.

Taking to Instagram, Voss wrote:

I am immensely proud that I was the first to present this heart project to our team! Feel good and still look elegant, why not? How do you like it?

Up until this point, female gymnasts have only ever covered their legs in international competitions for religious reasons.

Following her example, two of Voss’s team-mates also wore full-body suits during the women’s all-around final on Friday, April 23.

Speaking about her decision with public broadcaster ZDF, Voss explained:

We women all want to feel good in our skin. In the sport of gymnastics it gets harder and harder as you grow out of your child’s body. As a little girl I didn’t see the tight gym outfits as such a big deal. But when puberty began, when my period came, I began feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

The German federation (DTB) has stated that the gymnasts were taking a stand against ‘sexualisation in gymnastics’, adding that female athletes should be able to comfortable in what they wear at all times.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

