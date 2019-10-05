Spurs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Suffers Horror Injury After Landing Awkward Save Attempt

BT Sport

Tottenham Hotspur got off to an unfortunate start in their Premier League game against Brighton today with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffering a horrific arm injury and stretchered off in the third minute.

Lloris appeared to suffer a serious injury just moments after Brighton’s Neal Maupay took advantage of a spill from the goalkeeper to bring the score to 1-0.

The 32-year-old jumped up to save a cross from Brighton defender Dan Burn but fell backwards onto the ground and appeared to land awkwardly on his arm in the process.

Check it out here:

It's a nightmare start for Spurs on the South Coast. Neal Maupay won't score an easier goal. pic.twitter.com/SuUfrFJXXH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2019

The Premier League match kicked off at the AMEX Stadium at 12.30pm today (October 5) but after just minutes on the field it looks like the French goalkeeper could be spending the near future on the sidelines.

Lloris, Tottenham’s captain, appeared to twist his elbow in the fall and proceeded to visibly scream in agony. The goalkeeper was given oxygen on the field, where he was treated for a substantial period of time before being stretchered off.

According to the Independent, the 32-year-old continued to scream in pain as he was carried through the tunnel. He received morphine in the away dressing room before being taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

As reported on air: Hugo Lloris was screaming in agony as was carried through the tunnel. He was given extra morphine to counter the pain. He has been taken hospital by ambulance. #THFC #BHATOT @btsport — Des Kelly (@DesKellyBTS) October 5, 2019

The injured player was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga and given a standing ovation as he was taken from the pitch.

The incident left Spurs on the back foot as they are looking to recover from their 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week.

Lloris commented on his team’s performance after the game, saying:

I feel really bad for the fans mainly because we gave up a little bit too easily and the score was even worse. It is a night that affects a lot. Now it’s about character, clearing the mind.

He continued:

We need to find a solution to find the consistency that was our strength in the last few years. Since the start of the season we have never played at the same intensity for 90 minutes. As you see we’re used to playing in a way that demands a lot of energy and focus, and at this level the opponent punishes you when you start to lose easy balls close to the box. Today we feel bad for the badge, we feel bad for the fans and now it is to show a reaction on Saturday. This game has become even more important for us.

Though the extent of Lloris’s injuries is still unknown, the team may have to face playing without their captain for an extended period of time.

