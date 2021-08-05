unilad
Advert

Gold Medallist Blocked On Instagram For Sharing Videos From Olympics

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Aug 2021 07:32
Gold Medallist Blocked On Instagram For Sharing Videos From OlympicsPA Images

Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was mistakenly blocked on Instagram after sharing posts about her 100 and 200 metre races. 

The Jamaican sprinter took gold in both distances at Tokyo 2020, bringing her total number of medals to four after she secured wins in the same events during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Advert

Thompson-Herah took to Instagram to share her achievements by posting videos of the events to her 318,000 followers. However, later the same day she shared a tweet to say the posts had resulted in her account being banned.

She wrote: ‘I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic because I did not own the right to do so. So see y’all in 2 days.’

Guidelines set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) state that athletes must not post content containing audio and video of Olympics sporting events or medal ceremonies because certain broadcasters hold exclusive rights to broadcast the footage and distribute it on social media.

Advert

In a statement to Reuters, the IOC explained:

Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) have the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games.

This includes distribution on social media, where athletes are invited to share the content provided by the RHBs on their accounts but cannot post competition content natively.

Should that occur, the removal of such content from social media platforms happens automatically.

Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates win on Instagram (@fastelaine/Instagram)@fastelaine/Instagram

Though the removal of unauthorised content on social media was an automatic process, Facebook Inc., which owns Instagram, told Reuters Thompson-Herah’s suspension was wrongly applied.

Advert

The content posted by the athlete has been removed, however her Instagram account has since been reinstated. Thompson-Herah celebrated the news with a post on her Instagram Story featuring smiling emojis.

Following her wins in the 100 and 200 metre races, Thompson-Herah is set to compete in the women’s 4×100 metre relay today.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made
Featured

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made

81-Year-Old Forced From His Cabin After Living In Woods For 30 Years
News

81-Year-Old Forced From His Cabin After Living In Woods For 30 Years

Olympic Athlete Forced To Seek Asylum As She Faced ‘Punishment’ Or Worse Upon Return Home
News

Olympic Athlete Forced To Seek Asylum As She Faced ‘Punishment’ Or Worse Upon Return Home

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends
Sport

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Instagram, Now, Olympics, Tokyo 2020

Credits

Reuters

  1. Reuters

    UPDATE 3-Olympics-Facebook says it mistakenly blocked sprint queen Thompson-Herah from Instagram

 