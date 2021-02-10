Guy Who Streaked Super Bowl Went To Strip Club After Police Released Him The Penthouse Club - Tampa/Facebook

The Florida man who streaked at the Super Bowl celebrated his release from jail by going to a strip club and dancing on the pole.

Yuri Andrade was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9.50pm local time on Sunday, February 7, after he interrupted the highly-anticipated football game by running across the field in a bright pink swimming costume.

He and his friend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who helped him plan the stunt, were booked into jail in the early hours of Monday morning. Andrade is said to have slept soundly in his cell before posting a cash bond of $500 and being released shortly after 8.00am.

Super Bowl Streaker Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Both Andrade and Zdorovetskiy were charged with misdemeanour trespassing, which carries a $500 fine, but the pair still felt the need to celebrate the occasion by visiting the Penthouse strip club in Tampa on Monday night.

While there, Andrade decided to wreak more havoc by storming the stage at the club while still dressed in his now-famous pink suit. Having caught the attention of patrons, he grabbed a pile of money from the stage and made it rain before shimmying up the pole and trying his hand at pole dancing.

The performance didn’t last long as security soon apprehended Andrade, though the club looked to be in on the joke as they posted footage with the streaker on their social media page afterwards.

Super bowl streaker at strip club The Penthouse Club - Tampa/Facebook

Andrade’s decision to invade the Super Bowl pitch came after a series of previous failed attempts from his longtime friend Zdorovetskiy. The pair hatched a plan together and encouraged people to place bets on whether there would be a streaker after seeing +750 odds on the online sports betting site Bovada.

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, Andrade explained:

So a $1,000 bet gets you $7,500, I called everyone I knew.

After his friends distracted security with their own attempts to make it to the field, Andrade jumped over the fence from his seat and tore off his shirt to reveal the pink swimsuit with Zdorovetskiy’s website, which features ‘nude party videos, pranks & more!’, emblazoned across the front.

Super bowl streaker at strip club The Penthouse Club - Tampa/Facebook

He described the experience as ‘the greatest moment of [his] life’, despite the fact it landed him in jail and that betting site Bovada preventing him from cashing in on his bet.

The site said his account was ‘in breach of our Terms of Service and Player Agreement’, though the brazen streaker said he still has other money being held by other bookies and online sites, which he apparently plans to use to pay off his mother’s house.