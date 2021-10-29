Gymshark’s New Male Crop Tops Are Causing A Stir

Gymshark/Instagram

Gymshark has launched a new range of workout out crop tops for men, and some people are struggling to get their fragile minds around the concept.

The athleisure company said it had been inspired by fitness influencer Nathan McCallum, who posted images to Instagram showing off his homemade crop tops, leading the brand to debut its ‘first ever men’s crop top’ – a black box-cut shirt with a psychedelic print that reads ‘when the pre-workout hits’.

In a series of images showing various Gymshark athletes showing off the new look, it’s immediately pretty clear that the tops offer the perfect opportunity for men to get some extra ventilation (and show off their abs) without being that dude who goes completely shirtless in the gym.

But sadly, exposed male stomachs appear to be a bridge too far for some people, with men immediately swarming Gymshark’s Instagram comments to express their distaste for the style.

@gymshark/Instagram

‘Pls no, I hope this is a joke,’ one person wrote, with another commenting ‘you know it’s no April fools don’t you?’

‘What’s happening to the world of men,’ another person replied.

In response to the predictable backlash, Gymshark pushed back against the negative comments, writing ‘we know this style isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay! But please be respectful to those who feel comfortable and confident in this style, or want to give it a try.’

‘We will continue to build on our vision of inclusivity and we hope to see you to stand with us in support of that!’ the company continued.

Thankfully, plenty of men and women loved the design, so get ready to see a whole bunch more crop tops at a weights rack near you soon.