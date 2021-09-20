Half Marathon Winner Disqualified After Running Wrong Race

Great Run Company/Alamy

After winning a half marathon in the UK, a man has been disqualified because he accidentally ran in the wrong race.

Omer Ahmed competed in the Bristol half marathon (22km) on Sunday, September 19, which was taking place alongside the Great Bristol Run’s 10k race.

Well, he competed by mistake. Ahmed actually signed up for the 10k, but ended up running and winning the half marathon in an incredible 63 minutes. Alas, his accidental triumph has been voided by organisers.

Ahmed ended up switching into the other course when it reached a point where the 10k competitors went one way, and half marathon runners went the other. This overlap didn’t give him any sort of advantage, yet he still managed to emerge victorious.

However, other competitors on the day weren’t particularly impressed and ended up complaining to the organisers, who have since disqualified him and announced Chris Thompson, of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletics Club, as the new winner with a time of 67 minutes.

‘Omer Ahmed, who put in an impressive performance at the Great Bristol Run on Sunday, has unfortunately been disqualified as he was originally signed up to run the 10k distance and not the half marathon,’ the organisers said, ITV News reports.

Alamy

‘All results are subject to ratification by officials, and although Ahmed was initially declared winner of yesterday’s Great Bristol Run Half Marathon, after objections from other athletes and subsequent investigation, he has now been disqualified and the results reissued.

‘Unfortunately, as he entered the 10k as an elite runner and not the half marathon, he was not officially part of the half marathon race.’

Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, also said, ‘Rules are rules and in this case, they say we have to disqualify Omer. We salute his performance, and he has been invited to take part in next week’s Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022’s Great Bristol Run.’