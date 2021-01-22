Hank Aaron, One Of Baseball's Greatest Ever Players, Dies Aged 86 PA

Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died aged 86, his daughter has confirmed.

He reportedly passed away this morning, January 22, though details around the cause of death have not been announced.

The former athlete is famed for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 back in 1973.

Joining Major League Baseball at 20 years old, he enjoyed a 23-year-long career during which he won the National League MVP in 1957.

Following his retirement from the sport in 1976, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as well as the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame.

His Hall of Fame bio includes a quote from fellow athlete, Muhammad Ali, about the baseball player: ‘The only man I idolize more than myself.’

His successful career saw him make 25 All-Star teams as well as winning three Gold Gloves.

Terry McGuirk, chairman of the Atlanta Braves, said he was absolutely devastated by Hank’s passing.

‘He was a beacon for our organisation first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature,’ he said.

McGuirk added: ‘Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts. We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr, Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.’

Aaron, who was one of eight siblings, told WSB-TV in a previous interview that his family’s support was vital to his success.

‘If it hadn’t been for my brother, my uncle, sharing their love and making me realise that — although I had a dream at that time — but if I keep looking and pursue it, that I could match it,’ he said.

Earlier this month, Aaron and his wife publicly took the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Atlanta in a bid to inspire other Black Americans to follow suit.

Speaking to The Associated Press at the time, Aaron said getting vaccinated makes him feel ‘wonderful’.

‘I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country,’ he said.